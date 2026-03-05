“Rockstar Must Be Quaking” – Hell Let Loose Dev Shares The Anxiety Of GTA 6 Meeting Fan Expectations

The game is expected to bring the industry back from the brink, so no biggie.

A fellow game developer shared their sympathies to Rockstar’s developers, currently finishing up GTA 6.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Craig Clark, lead dev at Expression Games, said this:

The more excited people get, the more you get worried.

I feel like Rockstar must be quaking. Like… you need to see realistic bin men coming around on Tuesdays at 9am and they need to grab the bin.

And it’s like, ‘Oh no, is there too much that people are expecting? Have we achieved exactly what everyone is expecting?’ And I mean, that’s the worry, more than anything else.

Clark knows what this is like since Expression Games are themselves releasing a game this year, a 50v50 military shooter named Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. But at this point, Rockstar was probably done going through most of the work they had to do to meet those high expectations.

