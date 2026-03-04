Bandai Namco Europe Revealing A New RPG On March 5 (The Next Tales Game?)

Really doubt this will be a Telltale Game.

Bandai Namco Europe is announcing a new RPG soon.

On Twitter, they simply said:

Coming soon, a new RPG from Bandai Namco.

More to come March 5, 15:00 PDT / March 6, 00:00 CET.

Bandai Namco Europe is particularly well known for bringing in Western RPGs under their umbrella. They famously took on the publishing rights to Dark Souls, in the fallout of Sony dropping FromSoftware after Demon’s Souls.

They also recently took on the publishing rights for The Blood of Dawnwalker, developed by Rebel Wolves. But this may be coming more from Bandai Namco’s Japanese arm.

The trailer they share has a PEGI 12 rating, and briefly shows us a character wearing medieval clothing and weapons. We only see their torso, but it looks like it uses a cel-shaded anime style.

And so it really looks like this will be latest Tales Japanese RPG. The last game in the franchise was 2021’s Tales of Arise, so it sounds like it’s prime time to bring the next game out.