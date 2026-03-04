Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bandai Namco Europe Revealing A New RPG On March 5 (The Next Tales Game?)

by

Really doubt this will be a Telltale Game.

Bandai Namco Europe is announcing a new RPG soon.

On Twitter, they simply said:

Coming soon, a new RPG from Bandai Namco.

More to come March 5, 15:00 PDT / March 6, 00:00 CET.

Bandai Namco Europe is particularly well known for bringing in Western RPGs under their umbrella. They famously took on the publishing rights to Dark Souls, in the fallout of Sony dropping FromSoftware after Demon’s Souls.

They also recently took on the publishing rights for The Blood of Dawnwalker, developed by Rebel Wolves. But this may be coming more from Bandai Namco’s Japanese arm.

The trailer they share has a PEGI 12 rating, and briefly shows us a character wearing medieval clothing and weapons. We only see their torso, but it looks like it uses a cel-shaded anime style.

And so it really looks like this will be latest Tales Japanese RPG. The last game in the franchise was 2021’s Tales of Arise, so it sounds like it’s prime time to bring the next game out.

Recent Videos

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE

Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,