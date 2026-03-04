Ubisoft Finally Confirms The Division: Definitive Edition Is What We Expected

They’re calling it the most “all right” announcement of all time.

Ubisoft finally confirmed The Division Definitive Edition is what we all thought it is.

They made this announcement as part of The Division franchise’s 10 year anniversary:

The Division Definitive Edition is now available on all platforms.

This new edition includes the base game as well as the Underground, Survival, and Last Stand expansions, and includes special cosmetic packs and outfits.

Even their Ubisoft Store listing shows that this edition launched last February 3, 2026. The rumor about this special edition came up just a few days before it launched.

It’s not clear why Ubisoft waited this long to announce it. But we can plainly see that they did not make new versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Subsequently, only the PC version boasts of 4k 60 FPS, which they can do even using the same version released a decade ago.

There are also sales for the standard edition on PlayStation and Xbox, but among other things, we’re left wondering if Ubisoft will decide to bring this older online game to Switch 2.