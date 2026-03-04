Why Did Hollywood Celebrity Ben Stiller Tweet The Letters “GTA”?

Rockstar should get him to join GTA 6’s marketing for this.

Ben Stiller just tweeted out GTA today. Why?

And yes, we’re talking about Hollywood actor, director, & producer Ben Stiller. The same Ben Stiller from Zoolander, The Royal Tenenbaums, Tropic Thunder, and Night at the Museum.

If you go back to the tweet itself the interactions are all asking if Ben is dropping hints about GTA 6, because of course they did. But this time, he wasn’t really talking video games.

Ben’s other tweets clearly reveal he was out watching basketball and tweeting his reactions. The GTA he was referring to was Jose Alvarado.

The Knicks player is fondly known as Grand Theft Alvarado, for the sneaky and clever ways that he steals the ball to make surprise shots. You can watch Alvarado explain it all here.

We’re pretty sure Ben knows about video games too. He voiced his character in a Night at the Museum game. But also, he dressed as Kratos for a God of War Ragnarok commercial.

He’s probably looking forward to GTA 6 when it comes out like the rest of us. He just wasn’t referring to it this time.