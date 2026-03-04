Gameranx

Fake GTA 6 Leak Debunked In Record Time

by

Rockstar already made their promises so we should wait for the summer.

A fake GTA 6 leak got debunked almost as soon as it went viral.

GameRoll shared this statement on Twitter:

I have to post about this because outlets like @InsiderGamingIG & @Kotaku refuse to do the slightest bit of research into the articles that they churn out.

This recent GTA 6 ‘leak’ that has surfaced on Instagram over the past day is completely fake.

GameRoll also shared the fake footage and debunked it point by point.

The bridge shown in the footage does not appear in its supposed location. Dataminers can immediately tell because the same location has been shown extensively in trailers and promotional pics.

GameRoll also pointed to the camera movement and the fonts not matching what dataminers have seen in previews and in the leaks.

Lastly, the Instagram user made an alt account just to spread the clip.

Rockstar has promised that marketing will start this summer. While we still have a few weeks to go, there’s also plenty of evidence that GTA 6 is finally locked in.

