Rumor: Iron Galaxy Games Working On Fallout Projects

They could be remastering games, but they could also be making original Fallout titles too.

There may be a major port and remake specialist now working on the Fallout franchise.

As reported on WindowsCentral, Iron Galaxy Studios themselves dropped hints that they are making Fallout projects.

The studio shared an image of their computers with the famous Fallout Indian-head test pattern displayed on them.

It came with this caption:

Today’s our February company meeting. It’s time to catch up with what the company’s been up to and what’s coming up next for IG.

Iron Galaxy was founded in 2008, starting out as a support studio on games like 2009’s Bionic Commando reboot. They have some original games, like Divekick, but are best known for their ports and remasters.

Among their recent high profile projects were Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch and The Last of Us Part II Remastered for Windows.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the huge appetite for new Fallout games after the success of the Amazon show.

Windows Central speculates they could be making remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas. But there’s no saying they’re not working on new games, possibly spinoffs.