A New Capcom Spotlight Presentation Is Coming This Week

This event is also a good time to share some Resident Evil Requiem news.

A new Capcom Spotlight event is planned this week.

As reported by Gematsu, the Capcom Spotlight is scheduled for March 5, 2 PM PT/ 5 PM ET. It will be for 30 minutes.

They will reveal the winners for the Mega Man: Dual Override Robot Master Design Contest.

They will also feature the upcoming Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection with new information on online features.

Finally, they will also showcase Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, PRAGMATA, and Street Fighter 6.

For Street Fighter 6, they will probably be featuring Alex, the game’s latest Season 3 character. The Street Fighter III lead character will be arriving on March 17, 2026.

AEW wrestler Kenny Omega did motion capture for Alex, so we could see him show up to help promote the game himself.

While Capcom did not announce it here, they may take this opportunity to make announcements about Resident Evil Requiem’s launch, maybe even some new sales records.