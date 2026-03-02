Resident Evil Requiem Sets Records On MetaCritic And Steam, With More Players Than Marathon

Players like it more than reviewers, or at least the data averages it out.

Capcom has not announced Resident Evil Requiem’s sales numbers yet, but it already reached some major achievements.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the game is now the highest rated game on MetaCritic, in terms of user scores. It’s 88 metascore from video game reviewers is matched by a 9.5 from players.

Furthermore, while it technically has the same user rating as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, MetaCritic’s system places it on top of Sandfall Interactive’s game.

It’s also set an impressive record on Steam. Steam DB logs it launched with a 344,214 player peak. That places it well above Marathon’s launch peak and also put it at the 40th spot of highest player numbers for any Steam game.

Resident Evil Requiem continues to enjoy high player numbers, rivaling even live service games. As of this writing it is ranked 4th in the concurrent player charts, with more players than ARC Raiders, Delta Force, and Apex Legends.

It’s a strong endorsement for a single player game, but we should be wary lest it is the exception that proves the rule on single player vs. live service games.