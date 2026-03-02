Grand Theft Auto Vice City Owners Take-Two Blocked A Trademark Application For ‘Vice City Subs’

How about changing it to Bite City?

Take-Two just protected their trademark to the name Grand Theft Auto Vice City – and also revealed some new data about the game.

As shared by videotechuk and reported by GameFile, they objected to a trademark application for ‘Vice City Subs’. The applicant, DT Global Investment Holdings, presumably intended to launch a sandwich business.

Take-Two’s court filing explained Grand Theft Auto Vice City, including why it’s valuable that it’s worth protecting. Along the way, they revealed that spinoff Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories sold over seven million copies worldwide.

That may not seem to be a big achievement but context matters. Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories launched on the PSP in 2006 and released to the PlayStation 2 in 2007. The PS2 version was rereleased on PlayStation 3 PSN store in 2013.

Subsequently, the PSP version was bundled as part of the GTA PS Vita Collection in limited regions in 2016. These are the only formats that the game released in.

With all this said, Rockstar should definitely rerelease Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories and Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories.