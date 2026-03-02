Gameranx

New GTA IV PBR Mod Works With RTX Remix To Add In Hyperrealistic Roads

by

It looks great, even if it doesn’t add anything to the story.

A new GTA IV mod has appeared that pushes that game’s realism to an absurd degree.

GameRoll shared the 411 on Twitter:

A new GTA 4 mod that completely overhauls the roads by utilising PBR textures has been released by modder Kaba.

It’s been created to use alongside the RTX Remix mod – which adds path tracing to the game.

Looks absolutely insane. The Rockstar community is incredibly talented.

The NexusMods entry explains that the mod is a WIP and more optimizations are on the way. It will also work with other GTA IV mods, such as DayL’s Natural Timecycle.

As we have covered before, PBR (physically based rendering) is a lighting system that relies entirely on computing resources to make calculation. While they can look more accurate than an artist setting parameters on a shading workflow, it uses a lot more resources.

This doesn’t necessarily improve Rockstar’s telling of Niko Bellic’s criminal immigrant dream, but that’s why it’s the fans who took the trouble to bring this to the game.

