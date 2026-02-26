Resident Evil Requiem Will Be Friendly To Newcomers To The Franchise

Resident Evil Requiem’s director Koshi Nakanishi wants to reassure new players that they can jump into this game without knowing anything about it.

In a new Nintendo Creator’s Voice video, he said this:

Even if you’re playing Resident Evil Requiem first, you can still enjoy it, regardless how familiar you are with the series.

As you play other games in the series, you’ll begin to understand, ‘Oh, so that’s what it was all about. It’s a title that’s easy for newcomers to enjoy.

But that’s not all. Nakanishi also explained how the franchise has always been about solving a mystery, going beyond the usual zombie media fare.

So if you think about it, the game is structured so that learning about the story is itself a gameplay element. Even if you don’t solve the mystery like an adventure game per se, it still gives you the feeling of unfolding layers until you get to the truth.

Resident Evil Requiem is releasing tomorrow, February 27, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S. You can watch Nakanishi’s Creator’s Voice video below.