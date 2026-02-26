Rumor: Xbox Game Studios Has An Unnanounced Project That Is It’s “Largest New IP”

What if it’s a launch game for the next Xbox?

Microsoft apparently has a giant game coming up.

As shared by Timur222, an Xbox Game Studios Senior Game Producer listed this on his LinkedIn:

Led Publishing’s unannounced, largest new IP/title from signing to Production kickoff.

His profile also indicates that he was senior producer on the two Ori franchise, working on both games as well as helping produce merchandise (art books, vinyl records, soundtracks, statues, etc.)

After years of reports of cancelled games, or development troubles behind the scenes for several studios, it’s genuinely surprising that Microsoft had something like this hiding in the background.

One could argue this is Microsoft Gaming still making some wrong decisions, in going completely silent about this project. What if, for example, this is not something gamers actually want?

If they’re willing to disclose this in their LinkedIn, that must be because Xbox Gaming Studios isn’t keeping it that much of a secret. Hopefully we’ll find out about this game soon.

Maybe it’s the launch game for its next generation Xbox.