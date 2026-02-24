Resident Evil Requiem Download Sizes Across All Platforms Revealed

It’s going to be a big week with a big game.

We now know the download sizes for Resident Evil Requiem prior to release.

You can see the download sizes below:

PlayStation 5: 72.88 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 68.77 GB

Nintendo Switch 2: 29.33 GB

PC: 70.12 GB

The PlayStation 5 version may be smaller after downloading with data compression, but it probably won’t be as small as the Switch 2 version.

The game is releasing later this week, on February 27, 2026. Capcom has kept promotion strong and steady with story and gameplay trailers and multiple videos.

That promotion isn’t done, as Nintendo has advertised an upcoming Creator’s Voice with director Koshi Nakanishi. But this may take as long as the day of the game’s release before coming out.

This will obviously be Capcom’s biggest release of the year, and a potential GOTY contender. Capcom was fortunate to be able to choose to release months ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6.