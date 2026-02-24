Gameranx

Rumor: GTA 6 Had Plans To Incorporate Crypto As In-Game Cash – But They Scrapped It Years Ago

by

Maybe the delays were a good thing after all?

Tom Henderson has returned to a really old GTA 6 rumor that everyone, admittedly, forgot about.

All the way back in 2021, Tom tweeted this:

I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.

The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies.

He goes on to explain that these would be strictly in-game payments of crypto. In-game, these would be explained to be coming from characters who need to transfer high amounts of money quickly without a trace.

Today, when he was asked about this, he simply said:

I believe this was scrapped years ago

This sounds like something Rockstar explored at a time when crypto and blockchain were trending and becoming very popular. They may have wanted to use it to reflect events in the real world into their version of the world in GTA 6.

We would not be surprised if crypto and blockchain would still appear in GTA 6 in some form. But it probably won’t be a central story element as it could have been if it did release earlier.

