A Fan Has Restored Some Salacious Cut Content From GTA V’s Beta

Rockstar isn’t likely to explore sex very much in the GTA games.

A fan has shared something new and unrevealed from GTA V.

Videotechuk shared the news on Twitter:

Last year, some development files from GTAV were found on a PS3 dev kit.

Only recently community member @WildBrick142 restored the unfinished/cut home of Denise’s friend Magenta which has a sex bedroom and some incomplete assets

He also linked to WildBrick142’s post in GTAForums here.

Magenta Andrews is a ‘sexual guru’ and a friend of Franklin’s aunt Denise. She appears very briefly in a scene in The Long Stretch, before the mission properly starts.

Magenta is in GTA V as comic relief, but she could have also given outside missions as part of Strangers and Friends. This is the reason that there were assets that WildBrick142 could find.

While the GTA games are famously violent, the taboo around sex has discouraged Rockstar from having more sexual content in them. It’s one of the few things video games still cannot fully explore in the same way that movies, books, and other media can.

