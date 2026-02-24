Gameranx

Activision Debunks Rumor Of Standalone Call Of Duty Zombies Game

by

It’s hard to say that we can’t trust Activision here.

Activision has debunked a big Call of Duty rumor from The Ghost Of Hope.

Yesterday, The Ghost of Hope made several claims about Call of Duty plans changing because of the launch of GTA 6.

Among those rumors, he claimed that Activision is considering making a standalone Call of Duty Zombies game. This is reportedly a launch game for the next generation of Xbox.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account replied to Dexerto’s report of his rumors, quipping:

The rumor factory working overtime. This ain’t it.

The Ghost of Hope responded to this in a separate tweet by claiming that Activision is lying, and Call of Duty PR is following a directive to deny all rumors short of anything datamined.

We won’t know for sure if Activision is secretly making a next generation Call of Duty Zombies game until it comes out. But if it ends up being cancelled, it may be better for the studio if they don’t confirm it this early.

