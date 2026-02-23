Rumor: Microsoft Adding Subs For World Of Warcraft, Minecraft, Fallout, ETC To Game Pass

Game Pass could get a huge boost if they add even just the right one sub for this.

Game Pass may soon become a much better deal than gamers currently have.

As shared by Idle Sloth on Twitter, Jez Corden followed up on a rumor originally shared by Tom Warren.

Writing for the Verge, Tom wrote that Microsoft was exploring adding subscriptions for games under their umbrella to Game Pass to add more value to it.

Jez elaborated on this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast. Citing his own sources, Jez name dropped World of Warcraft, Minecraft Realms, Fallout First, and The Elder Scrolls as subscriptions that Microsoft could add to Game Pass.

If all these subscriptions come up on Game Pass, that would obviously be an incredible deal. And there’s tons of other things that Microsoft could add, such as Call of Duty and Overwatch seasonal premium tiers.

But we suspect Microsoft is actually picking between these services to decide what would make sense to add and on which tiers. For example, Fallout First might make more sense than The Elder Scrolls, to capitalize on the popularity of the Amazon Fallout show.

This isn’t confirmed for now but it could really drive up Game Pass if Microsoft pulls the trigger.