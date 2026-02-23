Gameranx

Rumor: GTA V & GTA Online Will Remove Ability To Use Snapmatic For Profile Pics

by

In a twisted way this could be a good thing.

It looks like GTA V and GTA Online will be losing some functionality soon.

Dataminer rollschuh2282 claims to have found a Rockstar support article that says this:

As of March 9, 2026, Snapmatic Selfies and Mugshots are no longer available to use as player Avatars.

Players who currently have Snapmatic Selfies or Mugshots as their Avatar may continue to use them.

However, the Snapmatic Selfies and Mugshots option in the Select a Category section of the Avatar Settings page is no longer available.

It’s not clear why this functionality is going away. If we were to warrant a guess, Rockstar may be deprecating features on GTA Online for GTA V because there will be GTA Online on GTA 6.

The idea is Take-Two and Rockstar wants to invest those resources on the newer version of GTA Online. If our theory is correct, than GTA 6 may get its online component quickly after launch.

