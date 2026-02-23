BioShock Movie Producer Says It Could Release At The Same Time As A BioShock Game

There could be another game that releases before the movie though.

The BioShock movie’s producer has made an interesting revelation in a recent interview.

Roy Lee, who is making the movie for Netflix, said this in an interview with Collider:

We would have gotten it made a few years back, but then other movies got in the way, with one being The Long Walk and the other being The Hunger Games prequel, which comes out this December.

We’re just waiting for him to finish post-production, because he (director Francis Lawrence) is going to be working on it through at least September, and then jump back into it.

I know that Netflix and Take-Two are very anxious to see the movie come out because they want to have the release coincide with some of the potential new incarnations of the game.

Just so we’re clear, Francis Lawrence is working on that Hunger Games prequel until September of this year, and then he’s working on the BioShock movie.

Filming can take a few months, suggesting the movie – and a game – can take as soon as one to two years. But of course, we can’t be really sure. And a game could release before this movie.