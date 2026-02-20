Rumor: Next Santa Monica Studio Game Is Not Focused On *Atreus*

He can’t say it directly, but what he means is pretty obvious.

Shpeshal Nick Baker has dropped a tantalizing teaser for Santa Monica Studio’s next game.

Nick was reacting to Okami 13 who was running down the known rumors for this game. Okami13 enumerated these points:

Cory Barlog is directing

NOT a new IP but it might feel like one

Not sci-fi

Not a licensed IP

Not an Atreus focused title

Reveal this Summer with a release in 2027

In reaction, Nick said this:

No, it’s not an *Atreus* focused title…

When prompted further, Nick said that he isn’t allowed to leak it completely. So, he can just give a teaser.

If this was surprising to you, yes, Santa Monica Studio and all these other game companies are paying attention to all these rumors. They don’t always respond because there’s a good batting average that these rumors do not evoke the Streisand effect.

As for what this means, it does look like Nick is alluding to this game being about Loki. But maybe there’s a second hidden meaning we wouldn’t understand without seeing the game yet.