Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Next Santa Monica Studio Game Is Not Focused On *Atreus*

by

He can’t say it directly, but what he means is pretty obvious.

Shpeshal Nick Baker has dropped a tantalizing teaser for Santa Monica Studio’s next game.

Nick was reacting to Okami 13 who was running down the known rumors for this game. Okami13 enumerated these points:

  • Cory Barlog is directing
  • NOT a new IP but it might feel like one
  • Not sci-fi
  • Not a licensed IP
  • Not an Atreus focused title
  • Reveal this Summer with a release in 2027

In reaction, Nick said this:

No, it’s not an *Atreus* focused title…

When prompted further, Nick said that he isn’t allowed to leak it completely. So, he can just give a teaser.

If this was surprising to you, yes, Santa Monica Studio and all these other game companies are paying attention to all these rumors. They don’t always respond because there’s a good batting average that these rumors do not evoke the Streisand effect.

As for what this means, it does look like Nick is alluding to this game being about Loki. But maybe there’s a second hidden meaning we wouldn’t understand without seeing the game yet.

Recent Videos

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP
10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics

10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES
20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss

50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss
10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,