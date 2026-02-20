Gameranx

Rockstar Seems To Have A Secret Bonus Limited To Some GTA Online Players

by

Apaprently not everyone is going to get this.

Rockstar has a new promo for GTA Online, but it looks like it’s not for everyone.

Twitter user GamingAddictHD shared an email telling him that he can earn as much as GTA $ 1.5 million in the next three weeks.

For the weeks dated February 19 to 25, February 26 to March 4, and March 5 to 11, players can earn as much as GTA $ 500,000 for each week.

To earn the extra money, they have to complete certain Sell Missions within that time. The email mentions Special Cargo and Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions.

RockstarIntel noted that they didn’t get the same email, so it isn’t clear if every GTA Online player will get this promo. Rockstar offers extra promos for GTA + subscribers, but they’re not known for having promos via email.

We could confirm later that this is a promo for all players after all, but this could also be the start of some promos Rockstar offers only via email.

