Naughty Dog Is Hiring For Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – And Possibly More

The future still seems bright for Naughty Dog.

Naughty Dog has a new job opening.

They shared a listing for a Senior Technical Gameplay Animator on their website. They share this on their description:

Currently, we’re busy at the kennel working on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and we’d love to find talented individuals to join us!

There isn’t any more notable information about the job opening, but we know that this is not their only game in development.

In December 2023, Naughty Dog revealed that they have “more than one ambitious, brand new single player game that we’re working on.”

Neil Druckmann then revealed in May last year that he is producing an unannounced game. Druckmann is listed as director for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but he’s actually leaving the other directors to steer the project.

Of course, it’s disappointing that fans have been waiting so long for a new original game from the studio, but they have not been sleeping at the wheel.