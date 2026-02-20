Rockstar Changed One Line In Trevor’s Dialogue In GTA V (Guess)

The easiest thing to guess in the world.

Dataminers discovered that Trevor had one line replaced in an interesting cutscene in GTA V.

GameRoll explained on Twitter:

Trevor was originally going to say the N-word in GTA 5.

Rockstar must’ve thought that this was a bit too far to keep in the game. It’s understandable, even for Trevor’s standards this is kind of crazy.

Certainly a very unique instance of cut content.

This was in the mission By The Book. This piece of dialogue was actually still in the game and found by dataminers.

Rockstar isn’t really shy about using foul language in a game about criminal activity. In fact, Gerry dropped this line in GTA IV. And you’ll get your fill of Lamar saying it in GTA V. So why was it edited out?

The writers probably decided that the line was simply out of character for Trevor, who forms an unexpected bond with Franklin in the game. As GameRoll puts it, Trevor is strangely progressive knowing who he is.