Elder Scrolls 6 Will Use Creation Engine 3 – Todd Howard Describes What It’s Like

Todd Howard confirmed they’re upgrading Creation Engine for Elder Scrolls 6.

He recently had a new interview with Greg Miller in the latest episode of Funny Gamescast. Here’s what he said about Creation Engine:

We spent the last, you know, several years bringing Creation Engine 2, which powers Starfield, up to Creation Engine 3.

That’s going to power Elder Scrolls 6 and beyond. Um, and you know, obviously we do all the rendering things.

We’re really happy with the with the new stuff that we’re doing, but also kind of world systems loading, how we bring things into the world, how we get that detail close to the camera kind of immediately.

Creation Engine started as a fork of Gamebryo, based on the engine code they ended up with in Fallout 3. Bethesda has been adding their own features and abilities to it, including the new lighting and rendering systems in Fallout 76.

We haven’t seen any Creation Engine 3 games yet. Bethesda is likely to bring modern features to it, including multi frame generation and path tracing. So maybe that’s something to look forward to alongside Elder Scrolls 6.