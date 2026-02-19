Savvy Games Is Now The Second Biggest Investor Of GTA 6 Publisher Take-Two

This move formalizes Savvy Games’ position as the Saudi government’s investment in video games.

Take-Two Interactive has seen some big movements from its investors months before the release of GTA 6.

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) have transferred their shares in Take-Two to Savvy Games Group. With 11 million shares valued just below $ 3 billion, Savvy is now Take-Two’s second largest shareholder.

Ultimately, these shares are still owned by the Saudi government. But this change does make a difference.

The PIF is a sovereign wealth fund that manages stock activity and other investments for the government. This means it can always choose to sell and buy shares between companies anytime.

Savvy Games is a publisher and esports company on top of being the PIF division dedicated to video games. It also owns shares in EA, Nintendo, and Embracer Group.

This move signals the Saudis’ confidence in Take-Two. While the timing indicates this move is related to GTA 6, Take-Two can also tout their success with 2K Sports, Zynga, and other titles.

Savvy can still reduce their shares in these companies, like they did to Nintendo in 2024. But this is mostly a sign they’re investing in them for the long haul.