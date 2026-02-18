No Rest For The Wicked Runs On Switch 2 Now, Dev Also Wants To Have Cross Play and Cross Progression

Of course every studio is aiming for the moon.

Moon Studios is hard at work bringing No Rest For The Wicked to the Switch 2.

As reported by NintendoLife, CEO Thomas Mahler shared a photo of the game running on the console on Twitter. He quipped:

Oh hey! It runs. Now we just need to make it run well!

Thomas seems to have deleted this photo, but some of his other tweets confirm it was there and revealed something else.

When a fan asked him about cross play, he said this:

Of course. Crossplay, Cross-Progression. And likely even Cross-Communication, so you could talk into your Steam Deck and your buddy would hear you on Switch 2!

Moon Studios previously shared their intention to bring the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But the game is still in Early Access since April 2024.

So these console ports could still be years away, but it’s great to see Moon Studios show their hand.