Embark Studios Has Finally Taken Action Against ARC Raiders Cheaters

Yes, cheating on a co-op game can still hurt it.

Embark Studios has revealed they have punished ARC Raiders cheaters.

While the game has seen steady success since launch, Embark couldn’t turn the other way at the players who were using exploits. In specific, players were duplicating items, including increasing their coins.

ARC Raiders has a particular game design which hinges on the economy. Playing to earn coins doesn’t just keep you playing, it’s where the whole game revolves around.

Beyond that, there is an ethical issue at play here. Players who cheat should not get to keep that advantage over players who play fairly.

Embark explained they took the time to investigate each case of cheating. In particular, they decided on the severity of each instance and made their own tier list, so to speak.

Some cheaters whose actions had low impact got warnings. In cases where they affected the economy or other players, the cheaters were completely suspended. All duplicated Coins have of course been removed.

Embark has now made their examples to make sure their community behaves moving forward.

