The Latest Switch 2 Game That Can Run 120 FPS Docked and Undocked… Is Ys X: Nordics?

This could be how some 3rd party Switch to Switch 2 upgrades will play out.

Another game is confirmed to be running at 120 FPS on the Switch 2, and it’s probably the last game that you would expect.

Ys X: Nordics, which originally released on the Nintendo Switch in 2023, received a brand new Switch 2 port called Ys X: Proud Nordics. This version of the game already released in Japan in 2025, and is going worldwide this February 20, 2026.

As RPGSite revealed in their feature article, this new version has been developed and improved by German porting studio PH3 Games. And PH3 made some impressive work.

Ys X: Proud Nordics is improved from not only the original Switch version, but even last year’s Japanese release. It touts improved stability in performance in its default 60FPS mode.

But even beyond that, it has a 120 FPS mode that works both docked and handheld. As expected, it makes some visual compromises to hit this goal but it’s still impressive.

Given the scale of these changes, NIS is releasing it as a completely new game, with no upgrade option for the Switch version. This may be how some Switch games get improved on the Switch 2.

