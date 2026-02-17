GTA Fans Ask: Will Rockstar Veteran Michael Unsworth Be Credited In GTA 6?

We’re not entirely sure why this is a question, to be honest.

Will Michael Unsworth be credited in GTA 6? Apparently, Rockstar’s most fervent fans aren’t sure it will happen.

Unsworth joined Rockstar in 2007 and wrote for their games until 2023. As he revealed on his LinkedIn, his gameography includes the following:

Grand Theft Auto VI

Red Dead Redemption II

Grand Theft Auto V

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Red Dead Redemption

Grant Theft Auto IV

Unsworth joined Dan Houser in 2023, leaving Rockstar for Dan’s studio Absurd Ventures.

Over the other day, videotechuk entered an odd conversation about Unsworth. The fans know that he was working on GTA 6 before leaving for Absurd Ventures, but they’re not sure that he will be credited.

Rockstar is one of the modern game studios that sometimes omits developers in the game credits. But videotechuk insists that he must have made a substantial enough contribution that they will have to add him. He also claims that Rockstar changed their policies about crediting developers after releasing Red Dead Redemption 2.

Of course, crediting Unsworth is the right thing to do, but it’s certainly worrisome that this is up for debate at all. Hopefully Rockstar does the right thing.