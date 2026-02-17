The Original Metal Gear Games In Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2 Are Delisted On Xbox And PlayStation

At least Konami should have given us advance notice.

Konami has rug pulled Metal Gear fans from buying some classic games.

As shared on ResetERA by member OcelotButOrange, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker has been delisted from both PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. This game was on PlayStation for PSP and Vita, and was fully backwards compatible across Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

Subsequently, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, which was a PlayStation 3 exclusive, has also been delisted from PlayStation Store. No word for now if codes for these versions of these games are still redeemable or not, but if you claimed these games digitally, you should still own them.

The PlayStation versions of these games were not playable on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 because Sony lacks Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program. Metal Gear: Ghost Babel has never been rereleased in any way until now.

These games will all be in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2. In fact, we expect that these will be the same code for these games, made more widely available.

So, one can argue that Konami is offering a better package, and the older versions are worse for the consumers. But Konami could have still told the consumers in advance, to give them the choice to buy those versions first.