Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

IO Interactive Releases 007 First Light’s First Storyline Trailer

by

Are we getting grown up James Bond, Jr?

IO Interactive has shared the first story trailer for 007 First Light.

The trailer reveals that our young James Bond is recruited as part of a recently revived 00 surveillance program. He’s notable not only for being smooth with the ladies, but being particularly skilled and determined.

Like any good James Bond movie trailer, IO Interactive shares just enough to get us interested. But they could also be rug pulling us with plot twists that are misrepresented in it.

What is interesting is that the trailer already clearly breaks with details that Ian Fleming wrote in the original Bond novels. Of course, the Bond movies did not follow those novels to the letter either.

IO Interactive already said they would make their version of Bond, and this version may mostly be recognizable for the cathartic power fantasy of a super spy saving the world from its politics again and again.

You can watch the trailer below.

Recent Videos

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss

50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss
10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
High on Life 2 - Before You Buy

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy
Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,