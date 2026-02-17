IO Interactive Releases 007 First Light’s First Storyline Trailer

IO Interactive has shared the first story trailer for 007 First Light.

The trailer reveals that our young James Bond is recruited as part of a recently revived 00 surveillance program. He’s notable not only for being smooth with the ladies, but being particularly skilled and determined.

Like any good James Bond movie trailer, IO Interactive shares just enough to get us interested. But they could also be rug pulling us with plot twists that are misrepresented in it.

What is interesting is that the trailer already clearly breaks with details that Ian Fleming wrote in the original Bond novels. Of course, the Bond movies did not follow those novels to the letter either.

IO Interactive already said they would make their version of Bond, and this version may mostly be recognizable for the cathartic power fantasy of a super spy saving the world from its politics again and again.

You can watch the trailer below.