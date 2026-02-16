Crimson Desert Will Be Pearl Abyss’ First Game Without Microtransactions

Pearl Abyss is betting their game on even how they do business.

Pearl Abyss has confirmed that Crimson Desert will not have microtransactions.

Pearl Abyss’ marketing director Will Powers appeared in the latest episode of the Dropped Frames podcast to talk about the game. When asked by Cohh AKA Ben Cassel if the game will have a cosmetic cash shop, Will said this:

No, like I could I can say that definitely. There is not a cosmetic cash shop. This is made to be a premium experience that you buy and you enjoy the world and not something for microtransactions.

This is not necessarily an unusual decision for Pearl Abyss. As a single player action RPG, it’s easy to decide to sell it as a full retail price game to the console crowd. Pearl Abyss is also new to the genre so they need to upsell their game more than the likes of Ubisoft.

It’s just new for Pearl Abyss, because all their prior games have used microtransactions. But if other mobile and F2P studios couldn’t imagine themselves doing anything else, this is Pearl Abyss betting on themselves that they can find success on the other side of gaming too.