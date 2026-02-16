Solid Snake Officially Joins Rainbow Six Siege As A Permanent Operator

The Snake – Sam team-up is confirmed, but we’ll have to wait a bit.

Ubisoft has formally announced and explained Solid Snake’s addition to Rainbow Six Siege.

Snake will be permanently added as a new Operator, redeemable at the start of the Operation Silent Hunt battle pass. Snake is teaming up with Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher but that event is coming up later in this season.

Ubisoft has done their best to bring a faithful representation of Snake, while balancing him out. He carries his Soliton Radar MKIII, an insane advantage when the game doesn’t have minimaps.

The radar can be jammed and tricked with mixed signals, so some Operators will naturally know how to take him. Snake also has a nerfed version of On-Site Procurement, allowing him to use one of five items and replace them when he runs into a downed opponent.

This Konami collab also comes with Metal Gear themed missions, and skins so Operators can dress up as Meryl, Gray Fox, and Ocelot.