Rumor: PlayStation 6 Isn’t Going To Have “Full RDNA 5”

The rumors about the next PlayStation and Xbox have taken an odd turn.

While it’s easy to get excited about these hardware rumors, we are mindful that the fans have been burned badly by even trusted sources. We don’t know if this one is true but it may set reasonable expectations.

In a thread about the rumored next Xbox specs, KeplerL2 came in to say this:

PS5 is just RDNA1 + RT, there is no magic Mark Cerny customizations.

And btw PS6 isn’t full RDNA5 either.

This is relevant because the next Xbox is rumored to use the same chiplet design as AMD’s next Radeon RX GPUs releasing in 2027. Those GPUs will be based on RDNA 5, and the Xbox might have the same as it launches in the same year.

AMD has a large scale partnership with Xbox, to make dedicated gaming hardware to come to consoles, PCs, and handhelds. Sony continues to work closely with AMD for PlayStation 6, but they may not come out of it on the better end.

In any case, nothing is confirmed until these consoles come out and can be tested by the public.