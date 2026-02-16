Gameranx

Take-Two Bets They Will Set A New Baseline For Their Business After Releasing GTA 6

by

It’s not just GTA 6, but their expectations are high for all their games.

Take-Two Interactive believes that GTA 6 will set a new ‘baseline’ for their business.

In this month’s financial meeting, Citi Research’s Jason Bazinet pointed out that they already said this before. He asked if they still believed that.

Take-Two executive Nicole Shevins said this:

Um what we have been saying is that we expect that our release schedule is going to drive sequential growth next year. And then that will bring us to establish a new baseline for our business going forward.

So, we haven’t really been talking about detailed guidance beyond fiscal year 26. And now we’re in our May earnings call, we’ll give our guidance for fiscal year 27.

We’re not planning on providing detailed guidance for any years beyond that at this time because our release schedule includes numerous titles each year, and even modest shifts can have significant effect on results in any given period.

So all of our years will be driven by our release schedule and we have a very robust release schedule over the next couple of years. And that’s what’s really driving the growth in the business.

