Silent Hill: Townfall Is The First First-Person Horror Game In The Franchise

Screen Burn is evolving as a gamedev with this one.

Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and Screen Burn have finally given us our first look at Silent Hill: Townfall.

Konami and Annapurna surprised everyone by launching the game trailer in the State of Play, a few hours before they featured it in their own Silent Hill Transmission event.

Screen Burn has taken that fateful step forward to make their first action game. The lead character, Simon Ordell, can fight off the nightmarish monsters he faces, using guns and other weapons.

But in keeping with Screen Burn’s prior games Observation and Stories Untold, Silent Hill: Townfall still has adventure game in its formula. There are rewards to avoid encounters and find items all over St. Amelia.

Curiously, Ordell constantly carries around a handheld television called a CRTV. You can apparently tune into analog signals, but they haven’t fully shown us how it will be useful quite yet.

This Sony Watchman like device is clearly going to be a big part of the game, so it may not be a coincidence that this game was only announced for PC and PlayStation 5.