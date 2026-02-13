Gameranx

CFX.RE Has Just Updated FiveM and RedM With A New Design And Report Buttons

by

FiveM and RedM continue to be going-concerns for Rockstar.

CFX.RE just updated FiveM, and also RedM.

They’ve revealed on their website that this is only the first wave in a series of changes for both server programs. Most of these changes are mundane but these stand out:

  • An updated design that’s streamlined and more consistent throughout
  • The addition of a Report button on individual server pages

Clearly, Rockstar and Take-Two are serious about putting their support behind FiveM, RedM and CFX.RE. This runs counter to criticism that Rockstar has forgotten about RedM in particular.

The Report button also indicates Take-Two values the GTA RP community, as small as that community is.

Maybe Rockstar and Take-Two are secretly making good money on FiveM and RedM that makes this all worthwhile. But given the size of the community, it’s more likely that Take-Two has set this all up  just to support GTA RP by making it legitimate, including actual developer support.

