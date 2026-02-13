Konami Confirms Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2, Includes MGS 4, Peace Walker & Ghost Babel

Konami is also teasing a 4th game could be in the mix.

Konami has revealed Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 2.

They shared dual trailers for two games in the collection, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. While the latter has been rereleased before for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the first has only been ever on the PlayStation 3.

This follows up on Konami’s promise to make the classic Metal Gear library available again as widely as possible. Just like Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1, Volume 2 will be on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and there’ll also be a version for the Switch 2.

While the games can be purchased separately, the trailer reveals that the bundle will come with Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, a Game Boy Color classic as renowned for its rarity as its critical acclaim.

Lastly, the reveal trailer gave us a brief glimpse at Raiden as a Cyber Ninja, hinting that Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance might also be part of this collection. You can watch this trailer below.