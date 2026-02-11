Rumor: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Joining PS Plus Extra

It would be bittersweet news for Insomniac if true.

It sounds like a big game is coming to PS Plus.

According to Dealabs editor billbil-kun, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is joining PS Plus’ game catalog, available on the Extra and Premium tiers. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are in the catalog now, bringing things full center.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 originally released in 2023 and got ported to PC in 2025. So Sony may have decided that they had enough distance from those releases to capitalize with adding this game to PS Plus.

It’s coming alongside adventure game Neva and racing game Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

However, billbil-kun pointed out that the State of Play could delay these games being announced and released on the service. This announcement may be part of the State of Play itself.

It’s a bittersweet chapter for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Sony laid off Insomniac developers months after its release. Now, we may see how many PlayStation gamers were not willing to buy it at launch.