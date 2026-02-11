Rumor: Sega CD, Nintendo DS, and Wii Are All Coming To Switch Online

Hopefully this doesn’t come with a price increase for Switch Online.

Shpeshal Nick has revealed a pretty unbelievable rumor about Switch Online.

This all started when people found a support page for a Nintendo Switch 2 Wii Mote. Many fans concluded that this was just an issue with Nintendo’s support website.

However, Nick debunked that debunking. He revealed that Sega CD, Nintendo DS, and Nintendo Wii are all coming with Switch Online.

He also claims that for the Wii, Nintendo will release a new Wii Mote that won’t need a sensor bar.

The Nintendo DS will work with an extra screen. Nick further explains there were plans to let you use a Nintendo Switch as a second screen. There could also be a way to play DS games with only one console.

Nick didn’t even confirm if these are all coming only to the Switch 2 or could also be for the Switch. That may seem obvious but Nick may be careful about what he’s claiming.

This would all be exciting for the Switch 2’s future but it may be premature to hope for them now.