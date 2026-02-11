Silent Hill Transmission For Silent Hill Townfall Makes A Surprise Broadcast Tomorrow

So, no Silent Hill in the State of Play either.

Konami has revealed their next Silent Hill Transmission.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

We are excited to reveal the latest updates from the SILENT HILL series in a new SILENT HILL Transmission on February 12 at 4:00 PM PT.

We’ll share the latest news on SILENT HILL: Townfall. The streaming link is coming soon so stay tuned!

Silent Hill Townfall was announced at the same time as Silent Hill f and the Silent Hill 2 remake in their October 2022 Silent Hill Transmission. Suffice to say Silent Hill Townfall now has high expectations to live up to.

Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by Screen Burn Interactive, formerly known as No Code. Screen Burn made their name with their adventure games Observation and Stories Untold.

Konami partnered with Annapurna Interactive to publish the game. And so, Annapurna had to clarify that their deal is still on and it remains in development after Annapurna’s staff left the company last October 2024.

Hopefully, the wait will have been worth it for a new Silent Hill experience. We’ll find out tomorrow.