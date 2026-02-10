Konami Hiring Experienced Devs For Silent Hill And Metal Gear

Konami seems to be tired of licensing their IPs out.

Konami is reportedly hiring for Metal Gear and Silent Hill.

Twitter user Outsider Snake has revealed that Konami has new job openings that mention the two franchises. A Famitsu careers page says that there will be an online recruitment event this March 7.

The event will be made up of both a recruitment briefing session, and a job specific roundtable discussion. It also mentions Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay, a brand new facility Konami announced in 2022.

The job opening also refers to Konami’s gaming division reaching record sales and operating profit. They are most likely referring to the 2025 releases of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f.

This news sounds promising but has a bittersweet ring to it. It may have been nearly a decade now, but fans will still remember when Konami pushed many of their veteran developers, including Koji Igarashi and no less than Hideo Kojima, to resign or leave the company.

Whatever they did this whole time, they have to see that their past actions were clearly a mistake.