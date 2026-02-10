This YouTuber Made A Rundown Of GTA 6’s Ludicrous, Hilarious Fan Theory Conspiracies

Grid made an entertaining new video that runs down what will now be remembered as an infamous – and hilarious – chapter for the GTA 6 community.

As Grid explained at the start, Rockstar provided long wide gaps between announcing they were working on GTA 6, to the release of the first trailer, and also from that first trailer to the second.

GTA 6’s first trailer released in December 2023, and shocked fans when it revealed it would release in 2025. That then created hype for when the second trailer would be released.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Rockstar fans became so hungry for news that they started creating conspiracy theories about the second trailer’s release date.

Of course, these theories have been thoroughly debunked, particularly when the 2nd trailer released on May 6, 2025. But that makes it entertaining to look back at them.

Grid focuses on the moon theory, propagated by TGG, and the 27 theory. The 27 theory became so convincing and pernicious that Grid himself believed it.

You can watch Grid’s video below.