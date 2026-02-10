Gameranx

Rumor: GTA 6 Will Have Realistic Car Physics – Including Waiting An Hour To Get Towed

by

It won’t be convenient, but it will be immersive.

Lucas7yoshi has shared some new tidbits about GTA 6, but maybe not what you wanted to hear.

He said this on Twitter:

Sources close to me and no one else have indicated that GTA 6 will feature ultra realistic vehicle physics because mfs keep asking.

Players will wait 45-60 real world minutes for a tow after a fender bender, and experience insurance premiums charged to your real credit card.

As part of this you’ll get to experience while driving on a highway, the thrill of having a transmission fluid line running to the radiator breaking, dumping all of the fluid on the side of the highway, damaging the transmission in the process.

If this is all true, then there will be definitely some friction when you’re playing the game. But then again, we can also interpret this as Rockstar shifting to make GTA 6 a more immersive experience.

And that immersion will mean you won’t want to deliberately crash your car this time.

