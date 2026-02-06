Gameranx

Rumor: Black Myth Wukong Is Coming To Nintendo Switch 2 “At Some Point”

by

It may depend on how well Game Science manages to optimize it.

NateTheHate shares a somewhat unexpected 3rd party game coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

He said this in the latest episode of this podcast:

Now, this final one, this is a game I’ve actually heard is coming to Switch 2. So, the prediction is that it would be at this Partner Direct, but I have heard this game is coming to Switch 2 at some point. And that title is Black Myth Wukong.

The game didn’t turn up in the Partner Direct after all, but we certainly can’t rule out that Game Science is working on it now.

Black Myth Wukong already has a strange and testy history. It launched on PC and PlayStation 5, and then came to Xbox exactly one year later.

It’s long been rumored that Sony worked out some deal with Game Science to ensure that the game would be ready for PlayStation 5 first.

What seems relevant from that to this day is that Game Science was new to console games and needed help in optimization.

So if this rumor is true, we hope Game Science is working with Shiver or another conversion specialist to ensure the Switch 2 gets a great version of the game.

