Rumor: Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Launching Multiplatform With No PlayStation Deal

by

No surprise here, but it’s definitely a big deal.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s 3rd act could be coming to all platforms.

NateTheHate claims that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 will be launching as a multiplatform title because it does not have a PlayStation exclusivity deal.

It would not be that surprising if Square Enix doesn’t have an exclusivity deal for the game at all. While we know that the first game was made under an exclusivity deal, it did not necessarily mean that Sony secured a deal for the trilogy.

Square Enix pivoted to a multiplatform strategy after they found Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XIII, and Foamstars all sold well below expectations.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was very successful on both the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S when it launched on both platforms last month. Square Enix is in a good position for a highly successful multiplatform launch if all this does come to pass.

