Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Is Available On eShop Today!

Nintendo wants indies to know that the Switch 2 is still a welcome home for them.

Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been revealed and is already available now.

This version of the game boasts enhanced visuals and improved framerates over the Switch version.

The game has the same price on Switch and Switch 2, and there is a free upgrade pack so that fans who had the Switch version can get the new version on Switch 2.

There isn’t that much more to say about this version, but Team Cherry did deliver a great title for Nintendo’s latest console. Alongside Deltarune, Hollow Knight supports the Switch 2 as a successor to the Switch’s position as a new home for indie games.

Hopefully, this will help push indies who have found success on the Switch to carry over and make future games on the Switch 2 as a result. Nintendo is signaling that indies still have a home with them while they’re finally getting those big AAAs.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

