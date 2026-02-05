Valve Must Revisit Steam Machine’s “Exact Shipping Schedule and Pricing” Due To Component Supply Issues

Valve is in a bad position where they could fumble Steam Machine’s launch.

Valve has explained that they’re not quite ready to announce the price and release date for Steam Machine and their other hardware.

They said this in a new blog post:

When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now.

But the memory and storage shortages you’ve likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then.

The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).

Valve then reaffirmed their plan to release Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and the new Steam Controller in the first half of 2026. But they still have no answers on these and will update us later.

Valve is right to be cautious even if it frustrates fans. Valve can still do some business if they sell the Steam Machine at $ 1000. But if the prices of those components go down in a matter of months, Valve will have fumbled their launch.

Of course, Valve’s dilemma is the canary in the coalmine for the next PlayStation and Xbox too.