Virtual Boy Nintendo Switch Online Games Will Work On Labo VR

This opens up the VR experience to the rest of the world.

Nintendo has revealed that Labo VR will work with Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online.

Virtual Boy Nintendo Classics is launching as part of Switch Online’s Expansion Pack on February 17. As unlikely as this may sound, the Virtual Boy headset and cardboard glasses accessories sold out days after pre-orders opened.

Now, many Nintendo fans in the US and UK may take this for granted, but not all Switch Online subscribers can order their controllers. Nintendo still isn’t ready to offer parity for Switch Online products and services on all countries and regions.

But now, it looks like those fans have a new option. Nintendo Treehouse staffer Corey Olcsvary revealed in a new interview that Labo VR will also work with these Virtual Boy games.

While Labo VR was a brief blip in the radar, Nintendo did sell these cardboard kits around the world. But we still wonder if we can just play these games in plain 2D on a Switch or Switch 2.