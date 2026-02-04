Nintendo Switch Online Adds Balloon Kid and Yoshi For Game Boy

Nintendo has added two simple but classic Game Boy games to Nintendo Switch Online.

Balloon Kid is a physics platformer released in 1990. As Alice, you propel yourself with two balloons and alternate between floating and landing on the ground. It expands on the Balloon Trip mode found in the NES game Balloon Fight.

Yoshi is a falling block puzzle game made by Game Freak five years before Pokémon. You can match the blocks in pairs to eliminate them from the well. However, you can also stack them between top and bottom eggshells to eliminate the entire stack, and hatch a Yoshi.

These games will be nice nostalgia trips for gamers who were old enough to remember the original Game Boy. They were also made by the cream of the crop of Nintendo’s 1980s developers. Many of the devs behind these games, like Yoshio Sakamoto and Satoshi Tajiri, are now seniors in the industry.

You can watch the trailer for these two games below.